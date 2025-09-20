Even Congress doesn’t take Rahul Gandhi seriously: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union minister of law and justice (Independent Charge) and minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the closing ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Arya Kanya Degree College in Prayagraj on Friday. Union Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter fraud, Meghwal said, “In a democracy, language must remain civil. He has faced defeat before — even in 2019, he used similar language and ended up losing.”

Meghwal added, “When Parliament was in session — both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — he failed to raise these issues. The Election Commission has already responded to all his questions. Even the Congress party doesn’t seem to take him seriously. They keep forwarding claims from people alleging their names were missing or wrongly entered, but those very individuals later confirm that their names are indeed on the voter list.”

Questioning the credibility of the Congress leader’s claims, he said, “If the Election Commission is so biased, how did Congress manage to win 99 seats in the 2024 elections?”

He further said that all of Rahul Gandhi’s accusations are baseless and accused him of “discrediting India’s constitutional institutions.”

As the chief guest on the concluding day of the seven-day ‘Sarthak’ Golden Jubilee celebration of Arya Kanya Degree College, Meghwal highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act).

Later, addressing a symposium organised by the Institute of Gandhian Thought and Peace Studies at the Ishwar Topa auditorium, University of Allahabad, on the theme “Indian Culture and Global Harmony: A Gandhian Perspective”, Meghwal said that Mahatma Gandhi placed the utmost importance on human dignity. Gandhi’s decision to clean his own toilet at the Sabarmati Ashram, he noted, was a powerful symbol of this belief.

The special guest, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Arun Bhansali said that having AU and the High Court together in Prayagraj is a wonderful confluence of knowledge and justice.