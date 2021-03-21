Events industry takes a hit; livelihood of 8-10 lakh people adversely affected

PUNE Amid the surge in Covid cases in the district the administration has imposed strict restrictions like night curfew and restrictions on attendees at weddings, social, political and cultural programmes, but this has adversely affected the events industry which is still recovering from the aftermath of lockdown.

The number of attendees at social gatherings has been reduced to 50, as per the new restrictions.

The business operators in the events industry such as sound-light operators, florists, caterers, decorators among others are finding it difficult to earn their bread and butter.

“Such social events requires multiple services such as light-sound arrangements, decoration, caterers among others. So at least eight to ten lakh people depend on this industry for their livelihoods,” said Bablu Ramjani, president, Pune Sound Electric Generators Equipments Vendors Association.

“The peak time for business is during January-May. Last year we lost this season due to lockdown. This year also many restrictions have been imposed on the events. It is taking away our business and also hit the livelihoods of the workers who are dependent on such work,” he said.

After Diwali wedding season starts and business operators in the events industry are in demand. “Our business is less than ten per cent currently. Due to the restrictions and the Covid fear, expenditure priorities of people have changed. Many are now preferring to perform like engagements, weddings at homes. There is no business left for us,” said Subhash Sarpale, owner of Sarpale Flower Merchant and also provides flower decorations for events.

These business operators are demanding to let wedding halls and lawns operate with 50 per cent capacity instead of putting the limit of 50 persons at an event. “Restaurants, banquets halls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and marriage halls only with 50 persons. Many people are booking banquets because more people can attend an event. This rule is not only impacting our business, but also the livelihoods of the workers who depend on us. Marriage halls and lawns should be allowed with 50 per cent capacity,” said Anna Kudale, owner of LG Caterers and Events.

“It’s not only about us who are running this business. Lakhs of workers are dependent on these businesses for their bread and butter. We employee local people. During the lockdown period, we helped our workers. Provided what they needed, but sadly we are too are facing difficulties now. We can hardly sustain ourselves. The government should think on these lines,” said Sarpale.