Ex-army jawan shot dead in south-west Delhi, police launch hunt for suspects

New Delhi

A 43-year-old retired Indian Army jawan was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in south-west Delhi’s Ujwaa village near Jarafpur Kalan on Monday evening, police said.

The retired army man, identified as Mukesh, was with his friends, when the men arrived, asked them information about a person, and then opened fire at him. At least five bullets were fired, of which three hit Mukesh, killing him on the spot, the police said.

Police suspect the murder to be a case of mistaken identity and the real target may have been Mukesh’s brother Rakesh, who has a criminal past. “There is a possibility that the assailants had come looking for Mukesh’s brother but ended up killing him instead,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

The police said they were also probing the gang rivalry angle as Rakesh has some links with gangster, Manjeet Mahal, who is currently in jail. Mahal has been indulged in a turf war with the Kapil Sangwan gang and their enmity has claimed nearly half a dozen lives in the past four-five years.

DCP Meena said that Monday’s incident took place around 5.30pm. Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and asked the men about the whereabouts of Rakesh.

“Mukesh and his friends told the duo that Rakesh was not with them. After this, one of the men suddenly whipped out a countrymade pistol, opened fire at Mukeshand fled,” said the DCP.

Mukesh’s friends immediately raised the alarm, after which his nephew rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder was registered on the complaint of Mukesh’s uncle Ishwar Singh,60, who was also present near the crime scene. A crime spot investigations team visited the area and collected evidence later in the day.

“The statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded. Our teams are making efforts to identify and nab the suspects,” added DCP Meena.

The police are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and the routes that the suspects took while fleeing.

No arrests have been made so far in the case.