Expansion of connectivity a matter of pride: Yogi

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the expansion of air connectivity, highways and railways, speedy setting up of new industries and creation of employment opportunities fill one with a sense of pride. Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur (HT Photo)

He also said India had scaled new heights under Modi’s leadership in the past 10 years.

The chief minister was addressing people at Ambedkar Park in Rapti Nagar here after attending Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on the final day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur. He also addressed a gathering at Nanda Nagar Jharna Tola.

The objective of government welfare schemes was not limited by the boundaries of caste, religion or area, but the purpose was to ease the life of people in rural areas, he said.

The benefits of welfare schemes were reaching people, especially the poor, farmers and women without any discrimination, he added.

“What never happened (earlier) is happening now. Speedy development is going on. Youngsters are getting jobs, women are safe and farmers are getting regard,” he added.

He interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes and distributed blankets.

He urged people to launch a special cleaning drive at temples to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and create a festive atmosphere.

Gorakhpur was a shining example of change in the past 10 years, he said, adding that Ramgarh lake area that was the centre of crime had emerged as a tourist destination.

Completion of Gordhaiya drain will benefit 4L residents: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected construction of the Gordhaiya nullah (drain) here on Sunday and directed officials to remove encroachments and complete the project.

He also viewed a blueprint of the project and held a discussion on the sewage treatment plant to be established along the 10-kilometre drain.

Once the nullah is completed, around four lakh residents of 18 wards of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation will get relief form waterlogging, the chief minister said to media persons.

No injustice will be allowed: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials not to spare those who illegally occupy the land of marginalised people.

The government would not allow injustice to anyone and redress of public grievances was his government’s priority, he added.

The chief minister made these remarks at the Janata Darshan programme at Digvijayanath auditorium at the Goraknath temple on Sunday. About 200 people braved the cold to attend the programme.

Most women applicants sought resolution of their family land disputes. Some others complained of illegal possession of their land by influential people.

Many of the participants sought financial help for treatment of their relatives. The chief minister went through their applications and handed these over to the officials concerned. He also assured speedy and satisfactory redressal of complaints and blessed the children who reached the temple with their mothers.