Eye on better drainage, MCG steps up pre-monsoon efforts

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified efforts to ensure swift drainage of water and rainwater conservation across the city, ahead of the monsoon season. Adhering to directives issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, civic teams have launched a campaign to clean and restore rainwater harvesting systems and repair the city’s drainage and sewerage infrastructure, officials said. MCG’s engineering teams are actively engaged in desilting and repairing sewer lines and drainage channels across several Gurugram zones. (HT PHOTO)

According to MCG officials, a city-wide drive is underway to inspect and revive 404 rainwater harvesting systems located in parks, community centres, markets and other public spaces. These systems, maintained by the horticulture wing of the municipal corporation are being cleaned and repaired to ensure optimal water collection during heavy rainfall.

The MCG chief said that the functioning of these systems is essential to prevent urban flooding and to make efficient use of natural water resources in the region.

Meanwhile, MCG’s engineering teams are also actively engaged in desilting and repairing sewer lines and drainage channels across several city zones. Special attention is being given to fixing damaged drainage slabs and manhole covers to ensure uninterrupted flow of rainwater. The commissioner stressed that any obstruction in the sewerage network must be eliminated well in advance to avoid monsoon-related disruptions.

“All zonal joint commissioners have been instructed to identify and inspect waterlogging-prone areas within their jurisdictions,” said Dahiya. “Prompt action must be taken to resolve issues before the rains begin.” Field teams are also conducting real-time monitoring to ensure there are no delays or lapses in ongoing repair and cleaning work.

The coordinated effort is expected to significantly improve Gurugram’s capacity to handle challenges during the rainy season, while also enhancing the city’s water conservation framework. “Restoring rainwater harvesting systems is not just about infrastructure — it’s about long-term environmental responsibility,” said Dahiya. “These steps will help recharge groundwater and reduce dependency on external water sources,” he said.

MCG teams are also closely monitoring low-lying zones and areas with a history of chronic waterlogging. The municipal body is confident that with rigorous pre-monsoon action and cross-departmental coordination, Gurugram will be better equipped to manage the seasonal rains this year without widespread flooding or breakdown of infrastructure.

By ensuring functional drainage systems and reviving rainwater harvesting structures, the municipal corporation hopes to convert the monsoon season from a threat to an opportunity for sustainable water management and urban resilience.