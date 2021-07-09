Fadnavis backs Shah’s appointment to Ministry of Cooperation

PUNE Former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune on Friday, told the media present that Amit Shah’s appointment as minister in charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation, was in line with his track record.

Fadnavis said, “Amit bhai has vast experience in the co-operative sector. Before joining politics, he worked in the co-operative sector. This ministry will help strengthen the co-operative sector in Maharashtra. The Modi government did a lot in the co-operative sector and gave packages to the sugar industry, also promoting ethanol.”

The under-current behind that statement is that with the coop sector dominant in in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress party will need to use it as a stepping stone for any political machinations.

Now with Shah in charge at the centre, he is likely to open the door for the BJP in the cooperative sector in Maharashtra to enhance the party base there.