False ceiling collapses, FIR lodged against builders

A couple had a narrow escape after a false ceiling of their apartment that was constructed by a group of private builders in DLF Phase 2 allegedly came down last week, the police said on Saturday, adding that the incident left the occupants injured. HT Image

A case was registered against the builders at DLF Phase 2 police station following the complaint filed by the affected Vidisha Jain, a resident of Block K.

According to the police, Jain had bought the fourth-floor apartment in November last year from the builder. And, the family shifted to the apartment three months ago. On March 9, the couple had to jump out to the balcony area to save themselves when suddenly their ceiling fell.

Jain has alleged that they have been duped during the purchasing of the property and the builder sold them a poor construction quality.

“Before we moved in, there was extreme moisture and it was promised by the builder that he would get everything corrected. After moving in, in a few days, the damp started coming and even after sending videos of issues, he did not solve them. There is leakage in the gas pipeline and despite repeated complaints, the builder did not do anything. The tiles have also started falling,” she said.

“The builder has done a fraud and deceived us. He has been abusive. We are out of the house, several calls and photos have been shared repeatedly of multiple poor and unsafe quality issues with the builder, but he did not respond. The supervisor of the builder also abused us. We want strict action against the (group) four builders from whom we bought the apartment,” said Jain.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the group of four builders under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 418 (cheating with knowledge), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

“After preliminary investigation, an FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law. We have recorded the statements and have taken pictures of the apartment,” said assistant sub-inspector and investigating officer Bablesh Kumar.