Fare hike for Rapid Metro in Gurugram soon

Gurugram: The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), which owns the Rapid Metro rail in Gurugram and which is also executing the Gurugram Metro project has recommended that the fare for the Rapid Metro rail should be hiked by ₹5. The HMRTC board in its 59th meeting recommended that the fare should be increased from ₹20 to ₹25 and from ₹30 to ₹35, and the matter should be sent to the Fare Fixation committee for consideration. A Rapid Metro train runs from Sector 42/43 metro station towards Sikanderpur Metro Station on Golf Course Road. (HT PHOTO)

The Rapid Metro witnessed an increase in ridership in 2024 with around 12.2 million passengers using it in comparison to 11.1 million commuters, who took the Rapid Metro in 2023. HMRTC MD Chander Shekhar Khare informed the board that there was an increase in ridership as well as revenue from the Rapid Metro Gurugram in 2024 compared to the previous year.

“The board was of the view that these fare rates were fixed long back in 2014 and needed to be revised. Accordingly, the board recommended an increase in both the fare rates by ₹5/- each i.e., ₹20 be enhanced to ₹25/- and ₹35/- be increased to ₹40/- and these may be conveyed for consideration of the Fare Fixation Committee,” according to the board meeting held on January 22.

The Rapid Metro has an 11.6 km network from Cyber Hub to Sector 56 along the Golf Course Road. It has 11 stations along the route. The rapid metro connects with the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro at Sikanderpur.

According to the details shared by HMRTC, the Rapid Metro has earned ₹26.05 crore fare revenue while it had earned ₹21.21 crore in 2023. “This year, the fare revenue has increased by 22.82% as compared to last year upto December 2023. Operational expenses have increased by 9.12% as compared to last year upto December 2023,” the HMRTC report said.

An HMRTC official, when asked about the proposal said that fare being charged by Rapid Metro was fixed in 2014, and it was decided that an increase in fare should be recommended to the fare fixation committee.

The Rapid Metro helps commuters from Delhi and Gurugram to commute between Cyber Hub and Sector 56 along the Golf Course Road and it also connects with the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, helping thousands of commuters to travel between the two cities.

To expand the metro network, the Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd is extending the metro from Millennium City metro station to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram at a cost of around ₹5,400 crore. The metro is also being extended from Sector 56 station to Panchgaon by HMRTC.