Faridabad civic body forms panel to check garbage dumping

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has set up a committee consisting of officials from the district administration, MCF and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), to address complaints from residents about garbage dumping in city areas. Complaints allege that a waste transfer station set up two years ago has not been functioning as planned, with no segregation of waste. Instead, large quantities of garbage from various parts of the city are being dumped at the site.

Members of the committee have started carrying out inspections at the affected spots where garbage is allegedly being dumped.

Following numerous complaints from residents, particularly in Sector 21 area, which is a residential sector, the committee has been told to present a report within two weeks. The report will be submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with the next hearing scheduled for April 9.

The NGT’s intervention came in response to a petition filed by Ajay Malik, the general secretary of the Sector 21A Residents Welfare Association (RWA). Malik raised concerns about garbage dumping at a designated segregation and processing yard set up by the civic body, which posed a serious health hazard for locals. The NGT directed the district authorities to submit an action-taken report (ATR) on the issue.

The NGT order emphasised the formation of a joint committee to verify the factual position and recommend appropriate remedial action. The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) was designated as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

Ajay Malik said that despite lodging complaints with civic officials, there was no response. The matter was raised with the NGT to ensure a resolution that does not adversely affect the ecology and living conditions of the residential area. Malik mentioned that the issue was brought to the tribunal’s attention after tons of dumped garbage blocked traffic movement on the road.