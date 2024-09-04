Faridabad death a reminder of cow vigilantes’ reign of impunity

The tragic death of Aryan Mishra, a Class 12 student from Faridabad, once again brought into focus the dangerous operations of so-called “cow vigilantes” who operate with impunity on the outskirts of Delhi, carrying out unchecked violence. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The death of Aryan Mishra, a Class 12 student from Faridabad, once again brought into focus the dangerous operations of so-called “cow vigilantes” who operate with impunity on the outskirts of Delhi, carrying out unchecked violence.

Mishra, 19, was the latest victim of these armed groups after he was shot dead after a high-speed chase by vigilantes who mistakenly believed the high school student was a cattle smuggler.

The incident occurred late on August 23, when Mishra was returning home with four others after a late-night snack run. As they drove along an isolated stretch on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, a group of cow vigilantes, acting on a tip-off, directed the driver to stop. Fearing they were being chased by cops (one of the occupants in the car was a wanted criminal), the driver tried to run away, triggering a chase that ended in tragedy.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Faridabad, said, “No one has permission to take the law into their own hands, and due to their illegal actions, the suspects have been arrested. We are investigating the case thoroughly and will continue questioning the suspects as needed.”

Yadav emphasised that the police were not aware if all the suspects were part of one group, but assured that those involved would face the consequences of their actions.

But assurances from the police did little to assuage the grief of the victim’s family as well as the fears of Faridabad residents.

Siya Nand Mishra, Aryan’s father, expressed outrage and disbelief over the incident and said that he had nothing left to stay in Faridabad.

“I was living on rent, and now I will leave the city and return to my village. But the people responsible for this will continue their actions because they have protection and support,” he said.

“Who has permitted these cow vigilantes to chase people and shoot them? Shockingly, no one informed the police control room while they were openly brandishing weapons and chasing the SUV for 50km,” he said.

He said that the vigilantes seemed to operate with a sense of impunity, supported by political powers.

“They get support, and that’s why they are so confident in taking the law into their own hands. I have lost my son, but this won’t stop here; it will continue because there’s backing from political parties for their vote bank.”

A deeper malaise

While the police have arrested the suspects involved in Mishra’s death, the incident highlights the urgent need for stronger legal measures and effective police action to curb the growing menace of cow vigilante violence in India.

Aryan Mishra’s death is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by these vigilante groups that often act outside the law, are involved in numerous cases of lynchings and killings, and frequently target innocent individuals.

Family members of past victims, who have been beaten to death by cow vigilantes, have been demanding for months that law enforcement take decisive action to ensure that such groups do not continue to operate with impunity.

The recent death of Sabir Malik, a migrant worker from West Bengal, is another grim example. Malik was lynched in Charkhi Dadri on August 27 after being accused by vigilantes of consuming beef.

Asmeena, the wife of Rakbar Khan, a Muslim dairy farmer lynched by cow vigilantes in 2018, expressed her grief. “My life changed, and I am still not over his death. The pain and grief are still there, and these regular news reports of lynchings disturb me every day. Why are Muslims always targeted, and why is anyone seen with cattle assumed to be a smuggler?” she asked.

Imran Khan, a 34-year-old dairy farmer from Nuh, voiced his anger and fear. “They are gau gundas (thugs), not gau rakshaks. There are no job opportunities, and cow vigilantes have the power to target us and make our lives hell. And now they are campaigning in the elections,” he said, pointing to the growing influence of vigilante groups in local politics.

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed criticised the rise of vigilante violence, blaming the current political climate for promoting a culture where people take the law into their own hands.

Arun Yadav, the social media head of the BJP, said that the party does not condone or support any form of illegal activity carried out in the name of cow vigilantism. “Anyone who breaks the rules and regulations and takes the law into their own hands will not be spared,” Yadav said. “We have a police force that is responsible for maintaining law and order, and anyone who tries to act on behalf of the police is acting against the law.”

Yadav added: “The BJP does not support anyone who commits such acts of violence in the name of cow vigilantism. Our stance is clear—those who engage in criminal activities, regardless of their purported motives, will face the full force of the law.”

“The cow vigilantes are not interested in helping needy cows. They use the guise of vigilantes to engage in fights, brawls, and settle personal scores. They are never present for cows that need medical help or those that are abandoned. They ignore cows consuming plastics and garbage, instead using their so-called ‘license to kill’ to chase and assault innocent people,” said Yogita Bhayana, social activist.