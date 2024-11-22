Farmer killed in tiger attack in Kheri

A 55-year old farmer identified as Kandhai, was killed in a tiger attack on Thursday. Forest officials and villagers at the spot where a tiger killed a farmer on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was a resident of Mannapur village under Mohammadi kotwali area, which is under Maheshpur range of south Kheri forest division.

According to the villagers, Kandhai had gone to his fields to water his sugarcane crops.

However, when he did not return home till evening, family members along with villagers searched for him, but only to discover his partially eaten body lying in a sugarcane field.

Local forest officials were informed about the attack, following which they rushed the spot and inspected the scene.

The area, which falls under the Maheshpur range is known for movements of wild animals, including tigers and leopards.

DFO south Kheri Sanjay Biswal confirmed the human casualty in tiger attack and advised the villagers to be on alert in view of big cats’ movement in the area.

He said patrolling in the area is already in place and cage would be set up to capture the errant tiger.