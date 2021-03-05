IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Fighting disinformation with facts, movies and social media
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fighting disinformation with facts, movies and social media

New Delhi: When student-activist Navkiran Natt, 29, joined the farmers’ agitation in November and watched it grow, she realised the need to counter misinformation on the protests
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST

New Delhi: When student-activist Navkiran Natt, 29, joined the farmers’ agitation in November and watched it grow, she realised the need to counter misinformation on the protests. Thus, the four-page Trolley Times was born and Natt became one of the three editorial team members responsible for collating information and producing the trilingual newsletters.

While the printed copies are in Gurmukhi and Hindi, the founders are posting the content in English on their website as well. The first edition was printed on December 18 and since then the circulation has grown from 2,000 to 7,000 copies, and the newsletter is distributed across the three protest sites at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur. Apart from stories on the farmer protests and the contentious farm laws, the newsletter also has cartoons, poems, and opinion pieces written by farmer union leaders.

“Many news organisations were derailing the narrative by branding farmers as Khalistani, Maoists, and anti-nationals. We realised there was a need to counter this from within and bring out the plight of the common farmers,” said Natt.

Launched as a weekly, Trolley Times became a bi-weekly after the violence during the tractor rally.

The seven-member team that brings out the newsletter holds meetings after every edition and decides on a theme for each week and then contacts writers. “The social media circulation of the digital version of our bi-weekly has helped us reach a greater audience. Since we have allowed people to print it and distribute the newsletter without modifications, people have also been translating it into at least five Indian languages and four foreign languages,” said Natt who was a practising dentist till she joined the protest along with her family.

The activist pursued her degree in dental medicine from Chandigarh before opting for film studies at Ambedkar University in 2018. Before joining the farmers’ protest, she was working with a US-based non-governmental organization (NGO) on their 1947 Partition Archives as a paid intern. However, once she found her place in the protest, she quit the internship.

Natt, who has been associated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) for over a decade, had also been jailed for protesting against a slum demolition in Chandigarh in 2015. “My parents have also been activists and have been jailed over five times. They too have been camping with me at Tikri since the first day. Having parents who understand the importance of participating in mass movements definitely helps,” she said.

The young activist’s day at Tikri involves a variety of tasks including managing logistics, arranging for supplies, cleaning tents, preparing rotis at community langars, managing the libraries, holding discussions with people and also engaging with them at ‘Trolley Talkies’.

“When people come and live on the streets during a protest, the roads turns into temporary cities and homes. We had to provide means of entertainment for them. That is why we hold movie screenings showing progressive films and documentaries so that cinema can also be used as a tool of resistance,” she said.

Asked about her takeaway from the protests she has been part of, Natt said, “In the past few months, I have learnt that our generation lacks patience. We get agitated that nothing is happening but here farmers are determined that their agitation will bring about a change. It is a lesson I keep close to my heart.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Abuse survivor who’s now the first legal port of call

By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyer Simranjeet Kaur Gill, 34, says she chose to stay back in Mohali when her family moved to Canada a decade ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE Even though the heavy rainfall events in Pune city have increased over the past few years, a recent study undertaken by scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has highlighted that consecutive days of moderate rainfall in the city and adjoining areas last year filled the three dams (Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla) solving the drinking water issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Women’s day special Theatre Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PUNE By any measure of popularity in the 21st century, the sport of basketball likely ranks among the top three most popular global sports
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP