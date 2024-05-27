FIR against former MP’s son for issuing threats to journalist

An FIR has been lodged against the son of former MP Kapil Muni Karwariya and his unidentified associates for allegedly threatening a Hindi Journalist at Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered for issuing threats with criminal intent and further investigations were being carried out in this connection. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The media person claimed that threats were issued to him as he published an article in his newspaper exposing illegal mining activities in Kaushambi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An FIR has been registered for issuing threats with criminal intent and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, police said.

In his complaint given to police, the resident of Nigha village of Mahewaghat area Shivsagar Singh said that he works in a Gwalior based Hindi newspaper. His article on illegal mining in Kaushambi was published on May 15 and May 22 and he also made some videos of illegal mining.

Enraged over exposing the illegal mining activities, jailed former MP Kapil Muni Karwariya who runs the ghat, issued threats to him through his son and his unidentified aides. The accused approached Shivsagar’s father twice and warned of serious consequences. He said that Kapilmuni Karwaria has been convicted in a murder case and may pose threat to him and his family.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mahewaghat police station Chandrabhushan Maurya said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that former MP Kapilmuni Karwaria, his brother former MLA Udaybhan Karwaria and former MLC Surajbhan Karwaria were sentenced life imprisonment by MP MLA court in connection with murder of Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav aka Jawahar Pandit in 1996.