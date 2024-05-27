 FIR against former MP’s son for issuing threats to journalist - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FIR against former MP’s son for issuing threats to journalist

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 27, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The media person claimed that threats were issued to him as he published an article in his newspaper exposing illegal mining activities in Kaushambi.

An FIR has been lodged against the son of former MP Kapil Muni Karwariya and his unidentified associates for allegedly threatening a Hindi Journalist at Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi on Saturday night.

An FIR has been registered for issuing threats with criminal intent and further investigations were being carried out in this connection. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
An FIR has been registered for issuing threats with criminal intent and further investigations were being carried out in this connection. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The media person claimed that threats were issued to him as he published an article in his newspaper exposing illegal mining activities in Kaushambi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An FIR has been registered for issuing threats with criminal intent and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, police said.

In his complaint given to police, the resident of Nigha village of Mahewaghat area Shivsagar Singh said that he works in a Gwalior based Hindi newspaper. His article on illegal mining in Kaushambi was published on May 15 and May 22 and he also made some videos of illegal mining.

Enraged over exposing the illegal mining activities, jailed former MP Kapil Muni Karwariya who runs the ghat, issued threats to him through his son and his unidentified aides. The accused approached Shivsagar’s father twice and warned of serious consequences. He said that Kapilmuni Karwaria has been convicted in a murder case and may pose threat to him and his family.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mahewaghat police station Chandrabhushan Maurya said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that former MP Kapilmuni Karwaria, his brother former MLA Udaybhan Karwaria and former MLC Surajbhan Karwaria were sentenced life imprisonment by MP MLA court in connection with murder of Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav aka Jawahar Pandit in 1996.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / FIR against former MP’s son for issuing threats to journalist
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On