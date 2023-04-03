Fire dept asks traders to conduct ‘fire safety audit’

After the massive fire incident at Nehru Complex in Chowk area here on Saturday morning, the fire department has issued instructions to traders to carry out ‘fire safety audit’ and take other necessary steps to avoid such mishaps at their respective installations in future. Goods worth several lakhs were gutted after fire engulfed 30 shops on Saturday. The fire that broke out at Nehru Complex in Chowk locality of Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As per an estimate, goods worth ₹8 crore were gutted in fire which erupted due to short circuit.

Fire officials said soon a fresh survey of such multistoried commercial complexes would be carried out and notices would be issued to concerned persons.

It is worth mentioning that short circuits in loosely connected wires, broken sockets, loose hanging electricity cables have caused major fires at major government, private and commercial buildings during the last few years and have even claimed lives.

After the massive fire at Nehru Complex on Saturday, DIG fire services Jugul Kishor also visited the spot and met traders. He asked the traders to conduct fire safety audit by concerned agencies and ensure that fire safety equipment were functional.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Prayagraj RK Pandey said wiring in majority of commercial places, especially in old city area, were old and in dilapidated state. Loosely connected wires and broken sockets were repeatedly causing fire incidents. Traders should conduct fire safety audits by the power safety department and install new wiring according to the load required.

The fire system in most of the commercial buildings and complexes in the city has also become defunct. Traders should ensure that they are working or should change them.

No goods should be placed at the exit of buildings or on the stairs as it obstructs the passage. Every trader should keep fire safety equipment at their shops and learn how to use it in case of emergency. Power connections at the shops should be disconnected after the shops are closed.

It is worth mentioning that Nehru Complex at Chowk Clock Tower has witnessed fire incidents thrice. In 2019, at least 14 shops were gutted in fire. Two other fire incidents occurred in 2007 and 2012. Moreover, over 50 garment shops were completely gutted in a massive fire which erupted at Mohammad Ali Park in Chowk two decades back.