First FIRs under new laws lodged in Prayagraj, senior cops hold awareness sessions

Eleven FIRs were lodged in the Prayagraj Police Commissionarate till Monday evening, on the day when three new criminal laws replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act.

Additionally, the Prayagraj police took action against 35 for breach of peace under section 170 of BNSS ( Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita)

Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba and other senior police officials held workshops and meetings to raise general awareness regarding the three laws - Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Addressing prominent citizens of the city, Gaba told them about the major changes that have taken place. He said that old laws were based on punishment for protecting the interests of the British, while the new criminal laws are based on the concept of providing justice.

The objective of the new laws is to protect the rights of the people and strengthen the law of the country, while ensuring instant justice for all. The new law provides the right of lodging an FIR using any communication technique irrespective of the place of crime and receiving a free copy of the FIR.

Audio, video and electronic evidence have been included in the punishment. Police is bound to inform about the progress of investigation to the victim within 90 days of lodging an FIR. Police will have to conduct a medical examination of a victim of crime within 24 hours after receiving information.

The new laws have provision of strictest punishment (life sentence and even death) for sexual crimes against women and children. The medical report in case of rape should be sent to the investigating officer within seven days of medical examination. Statement of rape victim can be recorded only by a woman judicial magistrate, and in her absence, a male judicial magistrate can record the statement in the presence of a woman.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar, DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti and DCP trans-Yamuna Sharddha Narendra Pandey also held meetings under their jurisdictions and raised awareness among the masses regarding the enactment of the new laws and the provisions provided in them.

The first FIR

The first FIR was registered at Dhumanganj police station on the complaint of a woman against one Bhanu and his unidentified aide at 3.55 pm. The FIR was lodged under section 115 of (BNS) Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt (earlier IPC 323), section 352 BNS for intentional insult (earlier IPC 504) and section 351 (3) issuing threats (earlier IPC 503).

Two other FIRs were lodged at Phaphamau and Industrial Area under the same sections. The fourth FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station under sections 126 (2) BNS for wrongful restraint (earlier 341 IPC) and sections 352 and 351 (2) of BNS.