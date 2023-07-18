Five people were arrested after a case was registered against them and three others after a viral video showed the accused thrashing a tourist. 5 arrested for attacking tourist in Agra (file)

The video also showed the tourist running inside a shop on Fatehabad road in Agra to save himself from goons who were seen holding batons in their hand.

The tourist didn’t lodge a police complaint, but after the viral video, the Tajganj police took note of the incident with sub inspector Yogesh Kumar registering complaint against the five accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) for Agra commissionerate, Suraj Rai confirmed the arrests.

“Agra police saw a CCTV footage on Monday evening wherein it was found that four to five youth were beating up a man who appeared to be a tourist,” said DCP (city).

“There was no complaint lodged by the victim who was travelling in vehicle having Delhi registration number and appeared to be a tourist. So, the police got the case registered at Tajganj police station on Monday night. Three teams were created by Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh to nab the accused,” he said.

“The accused were identified and arrested and presented before magistrate in Agra court on Tuesday,” said DCP Agra Suraj Rai.

He said the tourist was targeted after he had an altercation with these accused.

Case has been registered under section 147 (rioting) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoking insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against eight accused identified as Bunty, Bunda, Sunil, Chotu, Deepak, Naga, Lukka and Shiva all residents of Karbana in Tajganj.