Five dead after consuming spurious ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat district: Police

At least five persons were killed after they allegedly consumed an ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat’s Kheda district, police said. The shopkeeper, arrested by the police, distributed the syrup to nearly 50 individuals. (Representative file image)

“In the last two days, Bilodara village has witnessed three fatalities that could be due to the consumption of an ayurvedic syrup sold by a local grocery shopkeeper. The syrup was identified as ‘Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta,’ with a permissible alcohol content of 12%,” superintendent of police, Rajesh Gadhiya told HT.

Also Read: 7 charred bodies found from Surat chemical factory fire site: Police

Gujarat health minister Rishikesh Patel said as per preliminary investigation, the ayurvedic syrup showed signs of chemical adulteration. He said that a substance originating from outside the state had been introduced into the syrup.

The minister added that ongoing investigation into the incident aims to identify the harmful chemical that contaminated the ayurvedic medicines. Samples had been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for a more in-depth investigation, he added.

The shopkeeper, arrested by the police, distributed the syrup to nearly 50 individuals.

“On November 28, a person residing seven kilometers from Bilodara village passed away under suspicious circumstances. Given the individual’s pre-existing battle with cancer, we are investigating whether the death is directly linked to the syrup consumption. The shopkeeper maintains that he exclusively sold the syrup to villagers and not to outsiders,” police said.

Furthermore, the shopkeeper’s father, who also happened to consume the syrup, has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Another death which took place recently in Vadadala village of Mahemadabad taluka, under mysterious circumstances, is being investigated over its links to the death in Kheda district.