Five held for Jalandhar shopkeeper’s murder

Jalandhar Police have arrested all five accused in the murder of a shopkeeper, Sachin Jain, in the Sodal Road area on Monday. The special operation unit has also recovered a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges used in the crime.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the weapon used in the murder had been made in Madhya Pradesh. The accused are Arshdeep Singh, alias Wadda Preet, of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar; Sahil of Raj Nagar; Darshan Lal of Sant Nagar and Raman Kumar of Madhuban Colony. The fifth accused Deepak, was already under arrest.

Bhullar added that Arshdeep Singh and Sahil were arrested from Lamba Pind Chowk, with another team nabbed Darshan and Raman near the Verka Milk Plant. The commissioner also mentioned that Wadda Preet had already been booked in five cases at Jalandhar and Kapurthala and was wanted in one case registered in police division number 2.

The accused, Darshan, is also wanted in two separate cases registered in the Bhargo Camp Police Station. Two criminal cases had already been registered against the accsued Raman Kumar in Bhargo Camp and Basti Bawa Khel police station.

The commissioner added that Wadda Preet had been remanded in three-day police custody and he was being interrogated to get to the bottom of the crime. He added that the filing of the charge-sheet would also be fast-tracked.