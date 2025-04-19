Five new underpasses along Ggm Metro route in pipeline

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct five more underpasses in the city along the Gurugram Metro route at crucial junctions to ensure seamless movement of traffic, officials aware of the matter said. GMDA will seek approval to build these underpasses during its next meeting, which is scheduled for April 23, and will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, they added. An underpass is being built at Gurugram’s Bakhtawar Chowk in the first phase of metro construction. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

An amount of ₹500 crore is estimated to be spent at the five locations that include the Sector 4,5 crossing on Railway Road, at a junction on Sheetla Mata Road, Krishna Chowk, Rezangla Chowk and at the junction of Palam Vihar Road and Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, officials said.

These five underpasses will be constructed in the second phase of the metro construction, which is being executed by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). A GMDA official aware of the matter said that this proposal to construct five underpasses will be discussed in the next authority meeting as it is important that these structures are built along with the metro line. “We plan to get these underpasses constructed as deposit work. We will ask the GMRL to take up construction and funding will be done by the authority. One underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk has already been approved earlier and the metro authority has agreed to build it,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, in the first phase of metro construction the tender for which has already been floated, the GMDA will get the Bakhtawar Chowk underpass constructed, and it will be built as an integrated structure along with the metro line. The GMRL has already prepared the design for the construction of this underpass, they added.

The second underpass will be constructed at Railway Road (Sector 3A, Sector 4 and 5 Chowk), the third underpass will start from the main road of Sector 3 and Sector 5, and it will go towards Sheetla Mata Mandir via Bhagat Singh Chowk. The fourth underpass will be built at Krishna Chowk from Bajghera Road towards Sector 5, which will be one-way. The fifth underpass will be built at Rezangla Chowk. The sixth underpass will be built at the junction of Sushil Aima Road and Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road towards Udyog Vihar.

“The construction of these underpasses is planned under the comprehensive mobility plan of the GMDA and these will be constructed by GMRL to ensure that these are integrated with the metro alignment. Also, construction cost will be lesser and there will be less trouble for commuters,” said a senior GMDA official.

GMRL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Haryana government which will execute the Gurugram metro extension project form Millennium City Centre metro station to Cyber Hub. The ₹5,452 crore metro project will cover a total distance of 28.5 km and have 27 elevated stations.