Home / Cities / Others / Fix SAP for sugarcane, pay dues within 14 days of supply: RLD chief writes to CM

Fix SAP for sugarcane, pay dues within 14 days of supply: RLD chief writes to CM

others
Published on Jan 21, 2023 09:25 PM IST

According to RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey, the party chief has pointed out in the letter that half the current crushing season is already over but the government has still not announced the sugarcane price despite demands from farmers.

The RLD chief has also asked the CM to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days. (HT Photo)
The RLD chief has also asked the CM to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and member of Rajya Sabha, Jayant Chaudhary, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding the state government to immediately announce a remunerative State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane for 2022-23.

The RLD chief has also asked the CM to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days of their supplying the produce to mills and effectively control the stray cattle menace. According to RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey, the party chief has pointed out in the letter that half the current crushing season is already over but the government has still not announced the sugarcane price despite demands from farmers.

“The farmers are forced to supply cane to sugar mills without being aware of the price they will finally get,” Jayant said in the letter. He pointed out that SAP was declared in September last year because of the upcoming assembly polls then. Jayant further said in the letter that under a drive launched by the RLD to help producers get the remunerative price of sugarcane, farmers were regularly writing letters to the CM but to no avail till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out