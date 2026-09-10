Floods worsen waterlogging in Dudhwa, teams step up patrol

Swollen rivers and relentless rain have pushed more parts of Dudhwa National Park under water this monsoon, prompting forest teams to step up patrols and keep a close watch on wildlife. Flooded rhino area in Salukapur range of Dudhwa National Park. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Jagdish R said on Thursday that several ranges, including Dudhwa, Sonaripur and Sathiyana, had been inundated by floodwaters from the Mohana and Suheli rivers.

Rapid response teams have been deployed to protect and rescue animals if required. Forest staff are patrolling through deep water, on foot and on elephants, officials said.

Despite the worsening conditions, officials said the animals were coping with the floods. Dudhwa wildlife is accustomed to seasonal flooding and generally moves to higher ground inside the park, field director Dr H. Rajamohan said.

“Floods and waterlogging are a routine during monsoons as Dudhwa National Park lies in the floodplain of the Terai region,” Rajamohan said. This year, however, heavy rainfall and swollen rivers have intensified the situation, requiring more intensive field monitoring.

The flooding has caused some temporary problems but has not seriously affected the park’s ecology, Rajamohan said. The excess water will also help recharge water bodies and promote grasslands after the monsoon.

No major wild animal has so far needed to be rescued, he said, adding that animals had moved to safer, higher areas.

Dudhwa-Gaurifanta road completely shut after causeway floods

Traffic on the vital Dudhwa-Gaurifanta road was completely suspended on Thursday after the Suheli river flooded a causeway, about 1 km before the Dudhwa gate in Palia tehsil.

The road connects Palia town to Nepal through Dudhwa and Gaurifanta. On Wednesday, SDM Palia Pushpak had barred two-wheelers and pedestrians from using the flooded stretch but allowed four-wheelers to cross cautiously after consulting PWD engineers.

After inspecting the spot again on Thursday with the PWD executive engineer and other staff, Pushpak said the river current had become more intense. The causeway’s Hume pipe was also reported damaged by the floodwater.

Traffic will be restored depending on the situation over the next 24 hours, he said.