Flyover inaugurated in Narela

New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal inaugurated a 1.68-km-long flyover-cum-road overbridge (ROB) at the railway crossing between Narela and Bawana in north Delhi on Tuesday.

The ₹389-crore project, constructed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), is aimed at providing seamless connectivity between Narela and Bawana—two important residential and industrial hubs—where large scale development projects are planned. The railway crossing, DDA officials said, is a major traffic choke point.

Puri tweeted, “In this era where completion of projects on time is the new norm, I was delighted that the Road Overbridge at Narela for which foundation stone was laid on 29 Dec 2017, was inaugurated today. This was just one of the many projects in pipeline to transform the city.”

The six-lane elevated corridor has been constructed on Urban Extension Road -1, around 2.5 km away from NH-4. This will connect NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) and Bawana-Auchandi Road. Close to 80,000 vehicles pass through the railway crossing daily.

The project, DDA officials said, is crucial for the development of Narela where the land-owning agency has close to 30,000 flats under various stages of construction. The DDA is planning to develop Narela as the next sustainable sub-city and is a priority area. In its budget for 2021-22, the DDA has set aside special funds for the development of the sub-city. It has also decided to spend ₹1,000 crore on the construction of Metro.

“Funds have been allocated for transport infrastructure projects such a spur connecting the DMRC’s Rithala-Narela corridor with Alipur in Narela. DDA has earmarked funds for it. We have also allocated funds for the construction of UER –II stretch in Delhi that is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India,” said a DDA official.

In a statement, HUA ministry said that the flyover-cum-ROB is in sync with a plan to decongest Delhi and put special emphasis on the development of Narela. “The project is funded by Urban Development Fund (UDF) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, with 80 percent share of UDF and 20 percent share of DDA,” read the statement.