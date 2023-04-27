Speaker Sandhwan, Gill mourn Badal’s demise

Chandigarh : Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Recalling the services rendered by Badal, Sandhwan said that he played an important role in the Sikh and Punjab politics for long. “His contribution in bestowing an important place to the Shiromani Akali Dal as a regional party and his leadership in ups and downs will be remembered forever,” the speaker said in a condolence message.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, Sandhwan prayed to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Rashtriya Sikh Sangat national president GS Gill said the passing away of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has left a huge vacuum in Punjab politics. “His commitment towards the Hindu-Sikh amity and the unity and integrity of the country will be a source of inspiration for generations to come,” he said, recalling the contribution the five-time chief minister made in the development of infrastructure in the state.