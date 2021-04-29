Former state BJP chief dies of Covid-19

Former Singhbhum MP and state BJP president Laxman Gilua succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 57 years here at Tata Motors Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

As per hospital officials, Gilua was admitted on April 22. He breathed his last during treatment around 2.30am Thursday. Meanwhile, Gilua’s wife, two sons and a daughter, who also tested positive for Covid-19, were currently undergoing treatment.

Gilua was a two-time MLA from Chakradharpur and represented the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat twice. He became an MLA for the first time after winning Assembly election from Chakradharpur seat in 1995, while he won the parliamentary election for the first time in 1999 after defeating Congress strongman Vijay Singh Soy.

BJP fought the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections under his leadership when Raghubar Das was the chief minister.

His eldest son Amit Gilua performed his last rites at Jata village in West Singhbhum district.

Central minister Arjun Munda, chief minister Hemant Soren, former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, state BJP president Deepak Prakash, Kunal Sarangi and a host of BJP leaders and politicians from other political parties expressed shock and grief over Gilua’s death.

Another former MLA Sanatan Majhi from Potka died at Kolkata-based Medical Research Institute recently on Tuesday. Majhi used to live in Sonari area of Jamshedpur.