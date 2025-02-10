Four pilgrims returning from Mahakumbh killed in road mishap in Sonbhadra

Four pilgrims were killed and seven others injured in a collision between an SUV and a trailer near Dardakhand in Sonbhadra on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased were on way to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh after taking holy dip at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, added police. (Pic for representation)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kalu Singh said that 10 people onboard an SUV were on way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh after taking a dip in Mahakumbh. As they reached near Darankhad under Babhani police station area, the trailer truck collided with the vehicle. On information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Community Health Center Babhani.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Lakshmibai (30), Anil Pradhan (37), Thakur Ram Yadav (58), and Rukmani Yadav (56), all residents of Chhatisgarh. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

The injured have been identified as Ramkumar Yadav (33), Dilip Devi (58), Abhishek Yadav (6), Ahaan Yadav (4), Yogi Lal (36), and two and a half year old Harshit Yadav, and Surendri Devi (32). Among the injured, three are critical. After giving them first aid, doctors referred them to the district hospital, where they are under treatment, police said.