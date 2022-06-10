Friday prayers end peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
While incidents of violence and protests were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers, the namaz was offered peacefully at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi amid tight security arrangements.
Intensive foot patrolling was conducted in the hypersensitive areas and Bajardiha area of Varanasi on Friday. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh led the foot patrolling while the monitoring of the roof tops was done using drone cameras. The drones were also used for surveillance in several areas.
In order to avert any untoward incident, tight security arrangements were made in the periphery of one kilometre of the Gyanvapi complex and intensive patrolling was carried out by the police officers in the area.
The Godoulia-Maidagin road remained closed since morning. Except the namazis, no one else was allowed to move towards the Gyanvapi complex. The impact of the appeal of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that had asked the devotees to not to turn up in large numbers to offer prayers at the mosque, was quite visible as very limited number of namazis reached the Gyanvapi mosque.
Most of the shops in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Pilikothi, Madanpura, Bajardiha, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, remained closed since Friday morning. In Bajardiha area, Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh did foot patrolling with top officials. He was accompanied by ADCP Kashi Zone and ACP Bhelupur.
In the afternoon, the barricading was removed from the Godoulia-Maidagin road following which the shops started re-opening and normal activities resumed in the area.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics