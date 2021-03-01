Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune
PUNE Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSMEs, has asked the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), to create a vision document for Pune.
He also wants the MCCIA to visit Nagpur and undertake research to replicate the private-metro (broad-gauge) model in Pune city.
Gadkari stated that this private metro model will attract an investment of ₹30,000 crore and create employment for more than 50,000 people.
Responding to the minister’s request, MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta assured him that their team will visit Nagpur “next week and we will make the project happen”.
Gadkari was speaking at the evening session of the second Pune International Business Summit organised by the Foreign Trade Committee of the MCCIA.
The summit was inaugurated in the morning session by Maharashtra’s industries minister Subhash Desai, through a video message.
Gadkari said, “We need make a vision document for Pune region encompassing all activities in different fields like auto, pharma, etc. I am personally looking into the infrastructural issues in Pune city like the airport, metro and other projects. We need to create satellite cities to resolve problems like pollution in cities like Pune and Mumbai.”
“We also need to develop new technologies and commercialise them. Just like private buses, we can also make private metros on the broad gauge line. The MCCIA team should undertake research and prepare a proposal for the private metro model. They should give this proposal to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers of the state. The broad-gauge metro will be a revolutionary change. MCCIA should take the initiative and bring in private investment. Metro lines from Pune to Baramati, Solapur, Ahmednagar can be developed with this model,” he added.
On point – the Gadkari Speech
* Petroleum minister will soon give ok for opening up of ethanol fuel pumps
* Ethanol as a bio-fuel can be developed in Maharashtra. It has huge employment and growth potential
* Maximum automobile vendors are based in Pune and Aurangabad. They should take the benefit of the auto scrappage policy, recycle material and reduce the cost of auto components
* MSME ministry will soon give a rating to MSMEs with a good track record
* De-centralisation of industry is very important
