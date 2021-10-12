GADVASU organises capacity building programme on immunohistochemistry

College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a five-day training programme on ‘Immunohistochemistry-diagnostic tool in molecular biology.’

Under this programme, the college has initiated training series in the fields of molecular diagnostics, bioinformatics, animal cell culture, etc., for the postgraduate students of GADVASU. This event was the first training under this initiative.

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean of the college, stated that there is a need for capacity building and hands-on training for strengthening the practical knowledge of the postgraduate and PhD students of the varsity.

RS Sethi, course director and professor-cum-head, department of animal biotechnology, said that 10 students from various departments including, veterinary microbiology, veterinary pathology, veterinary parasitology, and veterinary anatomy, registered for the training.

The participants were given hands-on practice in immunohistochemistry. They also learnt theoretical aspects including, tissue fixation, antigen retrieval, selection of antibodies, quantification of data, etc.