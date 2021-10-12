Home / Cities / Others / GADVASU organises capacity building programme on immunohistochemistry
others

GADVASU organises capacity building programme on immunohistochemistry

The participants were given hands-on practice in immunohistochemistry during the training programme at GADVASU
College of Animal Biotechnology, GADVASU, organised a five-day training programme on ‘Immunohistochemistry-diagnostic tool in molecular biology’. (Representative photo)
College of Animal Biotechnology, GADVASU, organised a five-day training programme on ‘Immunohistochemistry-diagnostic tool in molecular biology’. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a five-day training programme on ‘Immunohistochemistry-diagnostic tool in molecular biology.’

Under this programme, the college has initiated training series in the fields of molecular diagnostics, bioinformatics, animal cell culture, etc., for the postgraduate students of GADVASU. This event was the first training under this initiative.

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean of the college, stated that there is a need for capacity building and hands-on training for strengthening the practical knowledge of the postgraduate and PhD students of the varsity.

RS Sethi, course director and professor-cum-head, department of animal biotechnology, said that 10 students from various departments including, veterinary microbiology, veterinary pathology, veterinary parasitology, and veterinary anatomy, registered for the training.

The participants were given hands-on practice in immunohistochemistry. They also learnt theoretical aspects including, tissue fixation, antigen retrieval, selection of antibodies, quantification of data, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out