GADVASU organises study tour for interns

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education (VAHEE), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a study tour for interns.

The interns visited the adopted villages of GADVASU in the Mehal Kalan block of Barnala district under the ICAR-funded ‘Farmer First’ project of the university. Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, nodal officer of the project, and SK Kansal, principal investigator of the project, supervised the visit.

YS Jadoun and Ravdeep Singh of the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education coordinated it.

The budding veterinarians interacted with the farmers and visited the demonstration units of the beneficiaries. They were made aware of various input services, interventions, and extension activities implemented by the project team of the university in the operational area.

In another tour, interns visited KVK, Barnala, under the supervision and guidance of RK Sharma, prof-cum-head, department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education.

PS Tanwar, associate director, KVK Barnala, gave a presentation on mandates, objectives, and functioning of KVK and various extension activities, input services, and programmes conducted by KVKs for the farming community.

Later, students witnessed various demonstration units of nursery, vermicomposting, goat farming, fish farming, backyard poultry farming, egg hatching, mini-sprinkler system, beekeeping, automatic weather station, orchard, and custom-hiring center developed by KVK Barnala for the farmers.