Garbage set on fire along Dwarka e-way, MCG lodges FIR

Gurugram: In a bid to curb pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects for allegedly setting fire to a pile of garbage along the Dwarka Expressway on Friday. The incident, which caused discomfort to residents due to the heavy smoke, is being seen as a serious violation of environmental norms, especially with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in force across Delhi-NCR, officials aware of the matter said. Unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of garbage along the Dwarka Expressway on Friday causing health issues for residents in nearby societies in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The blaze occurred near the CPR-SPR junction along the expressway, where waste material had been illegally dumped in the green belt area. MCG officials were alerted when the blaze produced dense smoke that spread across the area, affecting nearby residential societies. Residents complained of severe eye irritation and breathing difficulties due to the smoke. MCG swiftly coordinated with the fire department to control and extinguish the fire. However, the identities of those responsible for the incident remain unknown, prompting the FIR.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar condemned the act, reminding people that under GRAP, strict regulations are in place to control pollution during the critical winter months when air quality typically deteriorates. “Setting waste on fire is a punishable offence and such actions will not be tolerated,” Bangar said. He emphasised that MCG is taking stringent measures to ensure adherence to GRAP guidelines and that violators will face legal consequences.

According to GRAP guidelines, activities that contribute to air pollution, such as burning waste, unauthorised dumping of debris, transporting uncovered construction materials and using coal or wood in tandoors or furnaces, are strictly prohibited. These rules are enforced to mitigate pollution levels, especially during the winter season when air quality in the region is most vulnerable. The MCG commissioner also stressed the importance of maintaining environmental standards in construction activities and urged people to cooperate with the authorities by avoiding any activities that might worsen air quality.

Senior sanitation inspector Devendra Kumar, who filed the formal complaint with the police, said that unknown individuals were seen setting fire to the garbage. The complaint states that smoke from the fire spread throughout the area disturbing residents and damaging the environment. Kumar has requested the police to file charges under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and the Environment Protection Act against the culprits.

MCG officials said they are enforcing GRAP and taking swift action against violators to ensure a cleaner environment for all Gurugram residents.