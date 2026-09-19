Ggm hit-and-run: Bainsla, cousin sent to judicial custody

Two suspects in the woman bike rider hit-and-run case at Golf Course Road were remanded to 14-day judicial custody after their two-day police custody ended on Friday, police said. The suspects, Kalyan Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavnish, 34, both residents of Palwal, were arrested in Dausa, Rajasthan.

The suspects, Kalyan Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavnish, 34, both residents of Palwal, were arrested in Dausa, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. Kalyan owns a gym and has a real estate business in Palwal.

Police said they questioned the duo and recreated the crime scene. A senior police officer, familiar with the matter, said Kalyan and Lavish, along with two more acquaintances, reached Sohna from Palwal on Saturday after borrowing a friend’s car, who is in the Indian Army.

“Later, they visited a nightclub in a mall on MG Road to attend a dance performance,” the officer said.

The officer said, according to CCTV footage, the four entered the club at 3.05 am on Sunday and exited by 6.04 am.

“All four had consumed liquor. In a car, they reached the Golf Course Road from MG Road, where they encountered the victim, Shivani Chauhan, riding a sports bike with a group of riders and started chasing her,” the officer said.

Police said it was during this chase that Lavnish allegedly instigated Kalyan to keep following her in an attempt to strike up a conversation.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, said Lavish, followed by Kalyan, also allegedly made obscene gestures when the woman asked them to drive maintaining a safe distance and sped away. “However, Kalyan also accelerated and rammed her deliberately, following which she fell on the road and was injured.

“SIT was carrying out an investigation in the case and will soon file a charge sheet,” he added.