Ggm-based group outlines policy demands for better governance

Gurugram: Making Model Gurugram (MMG), a city-based group committed to advocating for effective governance and sustainable development, has outlined a comprehensive set of policy demands aimed at bridging gaps in infrastructure and ensuring that Gurugram evolves in a planned manner amidst rapid urbanization. Members of Making Model Gurugram met BJP nominee Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday.

One of the central demands of the group is that all infrastructure development must follow a structured approval process, requiring proper licences and environmental clearances before implementation. The group is also pushing for strict enforcement of the handover policy by builders, a proposal initially submitted in 2022, to ensure timely delivery of projects and avoid delays that annoy homebuyers. Additionally, they are seeking amendments to the HRRS Act (Haryana Real Estate Regulation and Development Act) to accommodate vertical apartment systems (VAS) in plotted areas.

To enhance transparency and combat corruption, the group has called for the establishment of a strong anti-corruption unit, consisting of respected citizens, to ensure accountability at every level. They also stressed the need to overhaul the tendering and contracting systems to improve transparency, speed, and efficiency in public projects.

MMG is also advocating for better local governance, urging that public finances generated in Gurugram should be managed locally, under GMDA, which would act as a unified body for city planning. This includes addressing manpower shortages and building the capacity of departments to improve service delivery.

Gauri Sarin, founder of MMG Federation, highlighted the importance of resident engagement in choosing leaders who address real urban issues:

“Making Model Gurugram encourages members to meet key candidates and evaluate them for their competence. This ensures that candidates are aware of the real issues faced by urban voters. For the first time since 2009, I have observed such significant interest from MLA candidates in engaging with urban voters in colonies,” Sarin said.

The group’s policy proposals also include strengthening HARERA (Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority) to safeguard buyer interests, a revamp of the public transport system with alternative energy solutions, and making Gurugram self-sufficient in water storage through advanced technologies. They also advocate for the creation of a world-class Art & Culture and Sports Centre and alternative energy initiatives to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Anil Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory, emphasising the importance of resident participation in choosing leaders said, “We are organising meetings with candidates, which will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about their vision, discuss community concerns, and share our thoughts on how to improve our area together. Their participation is crucial in shaping the future of our constituency.”

The group’s other key demands include a structural audit before occupancy certificates are granted, strengthening ward committees and the House of Council, and empowering the role of the Mayor to ensure comprehensive development. The integration of urban villages with city areas is also a priority to ensure balanced growth.