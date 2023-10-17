Ghaziabad: Woman allegedly murders 11-yr-old stepson, dumps body in septic tank

A 32-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 11-year-old stepson and dumped his body inside a septic tank located behind their house in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Govindpuri locality where the minor boy lived with his father and stepmother. (Representative file image)

The woman along with another 30-year-old woman neighbour who helped her were arrested.

The incident took place in Govindpuri locality where the minor boy lived with his father and stepmother.

According to police, the minor boy was a student of class 3. He had gone missing around 3pm on Sunday.

After his father returned from work late Sunday night, his stepmother told him that the boy had gone out to play in the afternoon and did not return thereafter.

“A lot of searches by the family proved futile and they finally approached the police on Monday. An initial case was registered for abduction at Modinagar police station and investigation was launched. The police scanned nearby CCTV footages and concluded that the husband entered the house around 3pm and thereafter he did not step out. This raised suspicion on Rekha, and she broke down and confessed that she had murdered her stepson,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural).

“The stepmother told police that she called her neighbourhood friend to her house. She then strangulated the boy with a dupatta while her neighbour aided her. Once the boy became unconscious, the two went to a septic tank behind the house. They tied one heavy stone to the boy’s waist and the other to his legs and threw the body in the tank before covering it again with a stone slab,” the DCP said.

“When the police uncovered the tank cover, they found the boy’s body inside with stones tied to it. The suspect told police that her relations with the boy were not cordial, and he often misbehaved with her. Further, she also wanted to get rid of him as he was the only heir to the parental property and she wanted her minor daughter to be the successor of these properties,” the DCP added further.

The police said during questioning on Monday night, the woman also named her neighbour friend as her accomplice in the murder. The DCP added that both women were arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

