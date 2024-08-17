GMDA expands smart traffic signal project to sectors 58 to 115

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is expanding its smart traffic signal project to sectors 58 to 115 as part of its ongoing effort to modernise the city’s traffic management system, officials said. Installation of smart traffic signals is part of a broader initiative that began with Sectors 1 to 57 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

GMDA officials said the second phase of this initiative, with an estimated cost of ₹6.47 crore, aims to equip 32 additional intersections with advanced traffic control systems designed to reduce congestion and enhance pedestrian safety.

The project is expected to be completed within six months from the date of allotment. The installation of these smart traffic signals is part of a broader initiative that began with the first phase in sectors 1 to 57. In this initial phase, 111 signals are being upgraded with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS).

GMDA officials have confirmed that work in this phase is well underway, with several signals already operational and making a noticeable difference in traffic flow. These smart signals are integrated with vehicle detector cameras that monitor traffic density at intersections, enabling the system to automatically adjust the signal timings for smoother traffic movement. This feature also facilitates the creation of green corridors, giving priority to emergency vehicles and ensuring they can navigate through traffic without delay.

“GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals in the city, wherein 111 signals are being upgraded to smart signals in sectors 1 to 55 and the work is in progress. Additionally, 32 new locations have been identified in the newer sectors of Gurugram from 58 to 115 where installation of smart traffic signals will improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas. All these traffic signals will also be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA to monitor end-to-end flow of traffic,” said RD Singhal, General Manager of Mobility, GMDA.

Some of the locations where the new smart signals will be installed include Sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, Sec 110/110A/112/113 Chowk, Bajghera Underpass, Sec 45/52 T-Point Vikas Marg, Sec-101/102/102A/104 Chowk on Dwarka Expressway Side, Sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, Sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Satti Chowk, Sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, Sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others. GMDA has floated the tender for this work.

GMDA has floated the tender for this project and is inviting bids from qualified contractors to undertake the work. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance traffic efficiency and safety in one of Gurugram’s rapidly developing areas.