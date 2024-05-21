GMDA to rebuild stormwater drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to rebuild a stormwater drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk via the Sector 17-18 dividing road which connects the National Highway with the Old Delhi Road. The GMDA will rebuild a storm water drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk at an estimated cost of ₹ 15 crore. (HT PHOTO)

The 2.5-kilometre-long drain was constructed around two decades earlier and it has sunk at a few locations near the Iffco Chowk and needs reconstruction, said GMDA officials aware of the matter.

A senior GMDA official said that that the stormwater drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk will be constructed at a cost of ₹13.50 crore and estimates have been prepared accordingly. “The tender for the project will be awarded after June 5, once the model code of conduct is lifted. This drain is around 15 feet deep and at a few locations it has settled and got damaged,” he said.

GMDA officials said that a 900-metre-long wall built along the drain, which had been built as a boundary wall along the Iffco colony will also be demolished for the construction of the drain. “This wall runs alongside the drain and once the construction work starts it will not be able to stand on its own as digging will be carried out till about 15 feet. We have also covered the spots where the drain has settled to prevent any untoward incident,” the official said.

Apart from the construction of the drain, GMDA officials said that they were also working on strengthening the leg two drain, which carries stormwater from Udyog Vihar to Palam Vihar to Dharampur village near the Najafgarh drain. “We are also carrying out drills at 14 underpasses in the city to ensure that mechanical pumps, generators and other equipment deployed to pump rainwater are functional,” he said.