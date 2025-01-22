GMDA to supply 100mld extra water from Chandu Budhera this summer

Gurugram: To boost water supply to old parts of the city and a few developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to supply another 100mld fresh water from its newly constructed plant at Chandu Budhera, which will be commissioned by March this year, GMDA officials said. Construction work going on in Chandu Budhera water treatment plant; the GMDA has planned to supply 100 MLD fresh water from its newly constructed plant at Chandu Budhera which will be commissioned in March this year, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

They said that new pipe connections are being installed to ensure that more drinking water can be distributed to colonies in old Gurugram, sectors along the national highway and those which have come up along SPR. The new plant will also increase the water treatment capacity of the authority from the current 570 mld to 670 mld.

GMDA executive engineer, Abhinav Verma, who is overseeing the water treatment plants said that in order to increase water supply in the city, they will create additional water pipeline connections and install new pumping machinery, which will supply water to Sector 72 boosting station, Sector 51 and Sector 16 boosting stations and to Old Gurugram through the Basai plant.

“A new water treatment unit will become operational at Chandu Budhera by March 31, and it will help the authority to increase water supply by 100 MLD. We have also floated a tender to install new pumps at Chandu Budhera to supply raw water to Basai. The pipeline is already laid and now we will increase the pumping capacity,” he said.

Verma said that water will be treated at Chandu Budhera and supplied to residential colonies and sectors in Old Gurugram. “The authority will supply 50MLD water to the Sector 72 pumping station, which will cater to residents of sectors 58 to 80 which at present faces shortage of drinking water during the peak summer season. Around 25 MLD water will be supplied to the Sector 51 pumping station, which will help in augmenting supply in the tail-end area along the Golf Course Road,” he said, adding that they also plan to supply 25MLD water to the Sector 16 pumping station.

Currently, GMDA has three operational water treatment units at Chandu Budhera which treat 100MLD each, and the fourth unit will increase the capacity to 400 MLD. Verma said two more units of 100MLD capacity will come up at Chandu Budhera over the next two years. The authority has three water treatment units at Basai with a total capacity of 270MLD, said officials.

“The increase in treatment capacity will help us supply more water in all parts of the city especially the tail-end areas and developing sectors along SPR. Things will improve as far as water supply is concerned,” he said.

The authority is also working on laying an alternative pipeline in Fazilpur to make the sector 72 pumping station operational. “We will soon start the work of laying this pipeline, which will further augment supply along SPR,” he said.