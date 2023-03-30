Goa plans ‘green cess’ for vehicles coming in from other states

Presenting the state budget at the assembly on Wednesday, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced the introduction of the “green cess,” which he said will be used to support facilities in the state. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (ANI Photo)

“I propose to levy green-cess for non-Goan vehicles entering Goa to support the upkeep, cleanliness, sanitation, medical support, changing rooms, electric charging stations, energy conservation measures and remedial measures to minimise pollution in the state,” the CM said.

While he didn’t reveal the rates of cess that the government intends to apply, the proposal echoes a similar initiative taken by Manohar Parrikar, then chief minister of Goa in 2013.

In 2013, the introduction of the entry tax led also led to protests from transporters, who threatened to blockade the state following which the state exempted vehicles registered in the neighbouring districts of Belgaum and Karwar in Karnataka and Sindhudurg and Kolhapur in Maharashtra from paying the tax.

Moreover, the chief minister said that vehicles entering Goa will be awarded a unique sticker to be affixed on their vehicle to allow tourists to have comfortable movement across the state. “Such vehicles will not be harassed for documents anywhere in the state,” Sawant said, adding that the move was to allow tourists to have comfortable movement.

The Goa tourist trade body has welcomed the move saying it will help streamline tourist movement in the state as well as bring in revenue.

The Goa government on Wednesday presented its budget for 2023-24 proposing to allocate funds to promote tourism in the coastal state, including hinterlands, improve education through reforms and resume mining to shore up revenue