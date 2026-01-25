Gorakhpur’s Lakhpati Didis to be spl guests at R-Day Parade

Empowered by government welfare schemes, two women from Gorakhpur district have rewritten their destinies and earned the moniker of ‘Lakhpati Didi’. They are now set to shine on the national stage as special guests at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Mansha Devi from Harpur village (HT Photo)

Mansha Devi and Rajkumari Devi will represent grassroots women empowerment at the Republic Day celebrations. Their journeys from economic hardship to self-reliance stand as inspiring examples of rural transformation driven by government-backed livelihood initiatives. The two women left for Delhi on Friday night to attend the grand event.

Shaswat Tripurari, chief development officer, said that as part of the Republic Day celebrations, 14 Lakhpati Didis from Uttar Pradesh have been selected to participate in the parade, showcasing the success of women-centric government schemes. Among them, two women — including Mansha Devi from Harpur village — are from Gorakhpur district.

Explaining Mansha Devi’s journey, the CDO said that she was facing severe financial difficulties at home when she decided to take a bold step towards self-employment by joining a self-help group (SHG). Under the Self Mobility Programme, she started an e-rickshaw enterprise after availing a loan of ₹1.25 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

In addition to operating the e-rickshaw herself, Mansha Devi also trains other women in her area, motivating them to take up income-generating activities. At present, she earns approximately ₹20,000 per month.

Similarly, Rajkumari Devi has emerged as another symbol of women’s empowerment. A resident of Rakhi village in Bhrohiya block under Campierganj tehsil, she was earlier a homemaker. Her life took a transformative turn in February 2025 when she joined the Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organisation.

Before joining the organisation, Rajkumari Devi owned just one buffalo. Today, she owns two cows and four buffaloes and supplies 30 to 40 litres of milk daily to the collection centre.

Both Mansha Devi and Rajkumari Devi have achieved remarkable financial independence and earned the title of ‘Lakhpati Didi’. Their inspiring stories are now set to receive national recognition as they participate as special guests at the Republic Day Parade.

HTC