Delhi govt finalises new EV policy rules for incentives, grievances, manufacturing

The Delhi transport department on Thursday finalised the operational guidelines for the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, laying down the framework for the approval of vehicle models, processing of purchase and scrapping incentives, grievance redressal, and the responsibilities of manufacturers, dealers, and government agencies. Guidelines operationalise the policy notified earlier this week by prescribing timelines for applications, verification and subsidy disbursal through a designated online portal. (HT Archive)

The guidelines operationalise the policy notified earlier this week by prescribing timelines for applications, verification and subsidy disbursal through a designated online portal.

“An EV Cell will be responsible for overall implementation and administration of these guidelines. It will administer the designated portal, coordinate with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), facilitate incentive processing and maintain the list of approved vehicle models,” said transport minister Pankaj Singh.

The operational framework also creates a formal grievance redressal mechanism. Applicants can approach the EV Cell through the designated portal, email or helpline, and every grievance is to be acknowledged within three working days and disposed of within seven working days, excluding the period taken by applicants to furnish additional documents, according to an official statement.

The guidelines also define the role of a model approval committee comprising the special commissioner (electric vehicles), joint/deputy commissioners and an expert from a testing agency. The committee will scrutinise vehicle models, verify compliance with technical and localisation norms and approve eligible models for incentives.

“Upon receipt of an application for approval of a vehicle model, the committee will examine the application and, within seven working days, either approve the application or communicate the deficiencies,” the guidelines state.