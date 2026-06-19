PATNA Govt hikes circle rates of rural and urban land in Bihar

After over a decade, the Bihar government on Thursday enhanced the minimum value register (MVR) or circle rate of rural and urban land with immediate effect making now the registration of land /flats more costlier both in capital Patna and other district towns across the state.

Under the new rates, the MVR of land in rural areas have been hiked by 1.6 times more from the existing MVR rate while the circle rate of land in urban and perepheral areas has been enhanced 2 times more from the existing rates, meaning those buying land or flats would now have to pay higher amount for registration and stamp duty.

The government has also increased the stamp duty.

More importantly, the state government has now decided that there would be enhancement of five percent in MVR of land in the state every year while there would be comprehensive review of MVR of land every three years by keeping into account the expansion of urban areas, road network, new industrial areas and other aspects.

Excise commissioner-cum-inspector general (IG) of registration, prohibition, excise and registration department, Anshul Agarwal said that the enhancement of MVR for rural and urban land will be effective from June 19 onwards. “The enhanced MVR with immediate effect has been done after a long gap. For rural land, the MVR was revised way back in 2013 while for urban land, the MVR was enhanced in 2016,” the IG registration said.

The IG said that the categories of land especially for urban areas under the revised MVR policy has been made more uniform for convenience of buyers and sellers of land and make the registration process more easier.

Registration officials said that the hike has been done to make the government rate of land commensurate to the market prices of land, which is always estimated to be higher than the circle rates. The move is also aimed at earning higher revenue at a time when the government is faced with the challenge of generating higher revenue to meet the shortfall from liquor ban and also cover up rising government expenditure due to higher recruitments, state schemes and other committed expenditure.

A press statement issued by the department said that the enhancement of MVR both for rural and urban land would now enable farmers providing land for different infrastructure, railway, aviation and industrial projects to get higher compensation. The rules of MVR have been amended for giving farmers providing land for various projects higher compensation against the value of land under revised MVR rates.

The department said that government would now make a payout of ₹18,637 crore as compensation to farmers/ land owners for land acquisition for state infra projects under revised MVR rates whereas previously the amount of compensation against land acquisition for state projects as per previous rates was estimated at ₹14,897 crore.

Similarly, the state government has estimated that farmers / land owners giving land for central projects would now get compensation of ₹39,460 crore as per revised MVR rates as against previous estimation of ₹24,629 crore under previous MVR rates.

Moreover, property registrations in name of women would now get more cheaper as the government has decided to provide a discount of 0.4 percent in stamp duty while the discount of 0.1 percent in registration cost has remained intact. :” That way, property registrations in name of women would now get a discount of total 0.5 percent of the total registration cost,” said the registration department press release.

Officials said the enhancement of MVR would help the state government to generate higher revenue from registration department, which in fiscal year 2025-26 had earned over ₹8,400 crore . This fiscal year (2026-27), the target is ₹8,250 crore.