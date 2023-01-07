Govt schools in Ludhiana get 46K each to facilitate industrial visits

To make youth industry-ready, visits at manufacturing and service sector companies will be organised for Classes 11 and 12 students receiving vocational training under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) at 47 government schools in the district.

Allocating funds for the same, a grant of ₹46,000 for each school has been issued by the state project director, Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan, for facilitating the visits for students. Schools have been asked to arrange the trips during school hours while keeping in mind the peak hours of the industries.

Under the NSQF programme, vocational training is available at 989 government schools across the state. Each school is allotted two trades from a range of courses, including information technology, beauty and wellness, marketing and sales, food production, and security, and schools have vocational trainers as per the trades.

Gagandeep Singh, who teaches power trade at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kasabaad, said it is important for students in different trades to gain exposure while understanding the fundamentals in the classrooms.

He said several students have been able to get jobs as sales associates, beauty therapists, CCTV footage auditors, customer service executives and machine operators after completing their education. There is also much emphasis on vocational training under the New Education Policy (2020), he added.

NSQF Skill competition

Under the NSQF Skill competition, students from across the state have been asked to submit innovative ideas.

20 students who will be selected from each district by January 9 will be provided with ₹20,000 to build a working model to present their ideas. The best top three models will be awarded a cash prize of ₹2,500, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000, respectively.