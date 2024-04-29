Greater Noida West resident among 2 dead in Rishikesh

Haridwar: Two tourists were washed away in the Ganga at Rishikesh on Sunday, police officials aware of the matter said. Another member of the group, who is from Sector-74 in Noida, also fell unconscious after slipping while taking a bath in the Ganga and later taken to a nearby hospital. (HT Photo)

A group of eight young people from the National Capital Region (NCR) visited the Mast Ram Baba Ganga ghat in Lakshman Jhula of Pauri Garhwal district, on Sunday to spend the weekend. Two members of the group were washed away in the river while they were bathing, police said.

Investigators identified the two tourists as Neha Dutt (29), a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Sahil Gupta (32), a resident of Greater Noida (west).

“The PCR received information about two young people who had drowned in the Ganga. Lakshman Jhula police personnel along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the accident site. A search operation has been launched to trace them,” Lakshman Jhula police station in-charge Ravi Saini said.

He said another member of the group, Sakshi Kumari (39) from Sector-74 in Noida, also fell unconscious after slipping while they were bathing in the Ganga. He said she was taken to a nearby hospital.

All the other members of the group also belong to the Delhi-NCR area and Uttar Pradesh.

A rescue team led by SDRF inspector Ravindra Sajwan and comprising of specialist divers, has been given the task of tracing the two tourists.

Owing to the heavy footfall of tourists in and around the Haridwar-Rishikesh belt, police have increased patrolling at sensitive ghats and deployment of the SDRF-Jal Police squad has also been made.