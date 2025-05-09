Green belt to come up on both sides of Ganga, Yamuna

The 2031 Master Plan prepared by Prayagraj Development Authority proposes establishing a green belt on both sides of the Ganga and Yamuna river. This plan also includes construction of a ropeway at Sangam. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The plan involves creating a green belt along the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, as well as along the Ring Road and Bypass Roads.

As per the plan, extensive plantations of shade-bearing as-well-as medicinal plants will be carried out along the banks of Ganga and Yamuna which would add to the tourism potential of the city.

Besides, no construction would be allowed in the green belt area, except for ponds, temples and temporary shelters, for which prior permission from the competent authority will be required.

According to the secretary, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Ajeet Singh, the green belt would be developed on both sides of the twin rivers in both rural as well as urban areas of the district.

In accordance with Master Plan 2031, he further said that guidelines have been issued for restraining any construction activity in the green belt area on the banks of the twin rivers.

As per the guidelines, permission for construction of ponds, shelters and temples etc in an area measuring up to 200 meters from the bank of Ganga and Yamuna river can be permitted only if the area of the plot was not less than one acre. Besides, the applicant must submit a plan along with the building plan which ensures that it would not pollute the river.

No objection certificate (NOC) of different departments were to be mandatorily obtained by the applicant. Further, the drainage of the construction will not be released directly into the river but arrangements will have to be made to drain it through other drains or sewage.

In case of absence of a sewage system in the area, a septic tank will have to be made by the applicant from his own sources so that the water does not go into the river, the guidelines mentioned in Master Plan 2031 said.

The entire construction proposal will have to be approved by Jal Nigam, Jal Sansthan or Prayagraj Development Authority besides approval of the government was also mandatory.