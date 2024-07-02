Gurugram admin deploys staff to tackle waterlogging in key areas

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has intensified efforts to prevent waterlogging across the city with the arrival of the monsoon season. A total of 114 officers were assigned to inspect 112 critical waterlogging points on Tuesday and ensure that pump sets were working and diesel fuel was available at these locations, officials said. NHAI installed a new drainage pump to remove water from the National Highway-48 service road during the rainy season in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that these officials had been told to coordinate with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), police, and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) staff to ensure speedy removal of rainwater in case there was flooding at any of the critical spots.

“We had conducted a comprehensive survey and had identified 112 spots prone to waterlogging. These officers will be responsible for monitoring and managing their respective jurisdictions. The deployment and coordination efforts aim to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and prevent inconvenience to residents and commuters. We are addressing the challenges posed by the monsoon season and safeguarding the city from waterlogging issues,” he said.

The officers have been asked to ensure that pump operators are available 24/7 and that all pump sets are in working condition.

The DC along with other staff visited all the 112 spots over the last 10 days and has prepared a list of actions to be taken for smooth traffic movement during the monsoons.

Residents said during the season, areas such as Narsingpur, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Khandsa, Tau Devi Lal stadium, the Sector 38 stretch, district courts, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Udyog Vihar, and Sohna Road, get submerged and the problem has now expanded to newer areas.

MCG commissioner, Narhari Singh Bangar, said they had identified the spots where more manpower will be needed during the rains. “All civic agencies, the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are working as a team to combat the problem and are regularly holding meetings to take stock of the situation. There is no lack of coordination but regular monitoring is needed when it rains,” he said.