Gurugram RWAs seek clarity, participation in civic matters

Gurugram: In an effort to ensure better civic governance, members of the United Gurugram RWA (UGR) forum, representing multiple resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city, convened on Sunday to voice their concerns over the lack of transparency, accountability and public participation in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Residents collectively wanted the formal inclusion of RWAs in MCG’s civic planning and execution process. (HT PHOTO)

At the meeting, residents collectively raised four core demands: the formal inclusion of RWAs in MCG’s civic planning and execution process; a structured sanitation policy enabling willing RWAs to take over sanitation duties, modelled on the ULB park policy; mandatory public disclosure of all tenders and work orders and regular monthly coordination meetings with the MCG commissioner.

Praveen Yadav, convener of UGR and president of Ardee City RWA, said the forum is actively considering legal action. “We are going to consult lawyers on how MCG can be held responsible for shoddy work by contractors. A sanitation policy in line with the ULB park policy is crucial. Like Ardee City’s model, other RWAs should be given responsibility if they are ready to take it. This will lead to cleaner and better-managed sectors.”

Echoing the sentiment, Chaitali Mandhotra, co-convener of UGR, highlighted the lack of responses from the civic body. “UGR has been demanding that all work orders and tenders be uploaded on public portals. If this isn’t done, we are planning to take legal recourse. Public money is being spent—residents have every right to know how and where it is being used. We’ve followed up repeatedly on issues like blocked drains, sewer covers, broken roads, and water supply, but there’s been little or no action.”

She added that despite assurances from the MCG chief to hold a meeting by June-end, no such interaction has taken place. “It appears they are avoiding us to escape accountability. But we will turn up in large numbers and make ourselves heard.”

Senior MCG officials, when contacted, said that the corporation regularly engages with residents and RWAs through zonal officers and grievance platforms. “We are committed to involving RWAs in the governance process. All concerns raised—be it sewer overflow, water issues, or broken infrastructure—are being addressed systematically,” a MCG official, requesting anonymity, said.

The forum concluded that RWAs must evolve from passive complainants to active stakeholders in Gurugram’s civic affairs—ensuring not just better outcomes, but greater accountability.