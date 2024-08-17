Gurugram Sector 45 residents complain to MCG about bad internal roads

Gurugram: Over the last seven years, the internal roads of Sector 45 have not undergone any repair work, claim the residents of the area. The residents have also expressed concern over the rapid deterioration of the roads, especially during the monsoon season. They claim that their repeated requests to local authorities to repair the 18-meter-wide internal roads have been ignored. The internal roads of Sector 45 in Gurugram have not undergone any repair work, claim the residents of the area. (Representational Photo)

According to the residents, four critical stretches of the road are in dire condition. The roads at the sector’s entrance from the ISKCON temple, near St. Angel’s School, at the Sector 40 traffic signal point, and near the Ramada hotel are covered with potholes and have an uneven surface, making daily commuting difficult for residents.

“The entire road is broken and riddled with potholes, causing traffic congestion and accidents. It has become very difficult to commute on this road daily,” said Puneet Pahwa, General Secretary of the Resident Welfare Association, Sector 45.

Residents also mentioned that despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to take necessary action, leaving them to suffer daily.

“We demand immediate attention from the civic authorities to repair and maintain these critical roads to ensure safe and smooth commutes for us,” added Pahwa.

Similar complaints have also arisen from Sectors 55 and 56, where the situation has worsened due to heavy rains, leading to increased waterlogging. Moreover, the sewage systems in these areas have become blocked due to poor waste management, which has further exacerbated the waterlogging problem.

Manoj Yadav, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, said, “The repair work in the affected area got delayed due to the laid-back attitude of the contractors. We have terminated all the tenders with such private agencies. The process will expedite as soon as the monsoon ends. Usually, it will take a week or so to begin the process.”

Residents from these areas claim that roads near commercial buildings, such as hotels and schools, undergo timely repair work and are in good condition, but internal roads near residential areas remain in dire condition.

“We work for everybody and not for any particular organization. We are aware of the infrastructural issues in the city, which mainly get worse during the monsoon. We are working on a maintenance plan and trying to estimate a budget for the same. Residents need not worry about the situation, as it will be addressed as soon as the monsoon ends,” said Narhari Singh Banger, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Previously, Hindustan Times has reported on numerous instances from affected sectors, such as Sector 43, South City 2, and Sector 46, where residents have voiced their concerns about waterlogging, potholes, and delayed maintenance, drawing attention to their growing frustrations.