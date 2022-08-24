Gyanvapi mosque Waqf Board property, reiterates AIMC
Varanasi district court to continue the hearing on the plea by AIMC challenging maintainability of Shringar Gauri—Gyanvapi case, on Wednesday
The Varanasi district court will continue on Wednesday the hearing on the plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) challenging maintainability of Shringar Gauri—Gyanvapi case.
On Tuesday, the counsels for the AIMC again presented their counter arguments before the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, stating that Gyanvapi masjid is registered as a waqf property and therefore civil court has no jurisdiction to hear the case and it is the waqf tribunal only that has the authority to hear the case.
The AIMC counsel also submitted proof of the Gyanvapi mosque being a Waqf Board registered number 100 property, in the court. They also cited orders issued in the year 1944 and 1936 stating that the site is a property of the Waqf Board.
The counsels of Muslim side will continue with their submissions on Wednesday.
Hindu side lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav said that the Muslim side repeated the same submission made by deceased lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, that the Gyanvapi Mosque is property of the Waqf Board.
The Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi Case was filed by five women, including Rakhi Singh, last year in August seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Gyanvapi Complex. Senior advocate Hari Shanker Jain and Vishnu Shanker Jain along with Sudhir Tripathi and others were present from the Hindu side.
The hearing will begin tomorrow at 11am and then after lunch at 2pm where the Muslim side will submit their arguments.
-
Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth ₹7 lakh
Food and Drugs Administration Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers. As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season. Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA added that more products were seized from distributors.
-
Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
-
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
-
Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 nabbed by STF
Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday.
-
Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism.
