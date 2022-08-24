Gyanvapi mosque Waqf Board property, reiterates AIMC

The Varanasi district court will continue on Wednesday the hearing on the plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) challenging maintainability of Shringar Gauri—Gyanvapi case.

On Tuesday, the counsels for the AIMC again presented their counter arguments before the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, stating that Gyanvapi masjid is registered as a waqf property and therefore civil court has no jurisdiction to hear the case and it is the waqf tribunal only that has the authority to hear the case.

The AIMC counsel also submitted proof of the Gyanvapi mosque being a Waqf Board registered number 100 property, in the court. They also cited orders issued in the year 1944 and 1936 stating that the site is a property of the Waqf Board.

The counsels of Muslim side will continue with their submissions on Wednesday.

Hindu side lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav said that the Muslim side repeated the same submission made by deceased lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, that the Gyanvapi Mosque is property of the Waqf Board.

The Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi Case was filed by five women, including Rakhi Singh, last year in August seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Gyanvapi Complex. Senior advocate Hari Shanker Jain and Vishnu Shanker Jain along with Sudhir Tripathi and others were present from the Hindu side.

The hearing will begin tomorrow at 11am and then after lunch at 2pm where the Muslim side will submit their arguments.