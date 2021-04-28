Hajis to get two doses of vaccine before applying for pilgrimage

The Haryana government has directed Hajis to take both doses of Covid vaccines during 2021.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana State Haj Committee said that the Haj ministry of the Government of Saudi Arabia has informed that it is mandatory for applicants applying online for Haj to take both doses of Covid vaccine before going on pilgrimage.

The spokesperson added that the Hajis will have to take the first dose of the vaccine before going to Saudi Arabia and the second dose while going there. He said that without certificate of the Covid vaccine, no one will be allowed to go to Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said that any Haji, who wishes to go on the pilgrimage, can get a certificate by contacting medical officers of their respective district and take a dose of Covid vaccine.

The spokesperson said that the decision to call or not to call the Hajis will be taken by the Saudi government on its own. The Haj Committee India, Mumbai, and the State Haj Committee will take further action only according to the decision of the Saudi government.

The applicants have been asked to be prepared at their level by taking both doses of Covid vaccine before going on Haj.

The spokesperson said if Hajis face problems regarding vaccine administration, the Haryana Haj Committee can be contacted on helpline number 0172-2741438 and 9815489590.

VACCINATION DRIVE START AT FARMERS’ PROTEST SITE IN JIND

The Jind health department on Tuesday started a vaccination drive at Khatkar toll plaza in district where farmers have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws for the last few months.

The vaccine jabs were given to 25 farm leaders who are leading the protest in district.

BKU district chief Azad Palwan said they have agreed on health officials’ advice to start a vaccination camp at the toll plaza.

“I have also received the vaccine jab to fight the virus. Farmers will cooperate with doctors to get the vaccine jab and will continue the protest until our demands are not met,” he added.

Satbir Singh Pehlwan, head of the Khera Khap, also received the vaccine jab and assured doctors that farmers from different villages visiting Khatkar toll plaza will get the vaccine dose.

“We are with the doctors in this fight against the contagion. We have asked the doctors to start a vaccination camp at the toll plaza,” he added.