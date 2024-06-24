Haryana crime: Newlywed couple shot dead in park in Hansi town

A couple, who got married two months ago despite opposition from the woman’s family, was shot dead by two assailants in a park in Hansi town of Hisar district on Monday, police said. A couple, who got married two months ago despite opposition from the woman’s family, was shot dead by two assailants in a park in Hansi town of Hisar district on Monday. (Representational photo)

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said the incident occurred at the local Lala Hukum Chand Jain Park in the morning. He said the police were probing the honour killing angle.

The victims, Tejveer Singh of Badala village in Hisar and his wife Meena of Sultanpur village in Hansi, were in their early 20s. The couple belonged to the same caste and their families were known to each other.

The DSP said that the police rushed to the park on getting information from local residents that the couple had been shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants.

“We recovered the key of a motorcycle from near the bodies. The victims’ families have been informed and we are probing the involvement of the woman’s relatives as they were opposed to the wedding,” he said.

The park has been sealed and the statements of victims’ family members are being recorded.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital at Hansi for post-mortem.