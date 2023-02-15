Home / Cities / Others / HC grants seven-day parole to Gayatri Prajapati

HC grants seven-day parole to Gayatri Prajapati

others
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Accused of rape, the minister in the Samajwadi Party government has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then. (HT Photo)
The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted a seven-day parole to former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati. Accused of rape, the minister in the Samajwadi Party government has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

Earlier, Gayatri had applied for a 56-day short-term bail but the state government opposed it. He is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter along with his associates. The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been serving in jail since then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out